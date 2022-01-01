Bread pudding in San Carlos
San Carlos restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about Blue Line Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
1201 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos
|Caramel Apple Bread Pudding
|$7.00
House baked bread, spiced apples & warmed Ghiradelli caramel sauce served with vanilla bean gelato
More about Town Butcher
Town Butcher
716 Laurel Street, San Carlos
|Family Style Bread Pudding
|$19.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, creme anglaise, maple brandy sauce. Reheat instructions included, serves 4-6.
More about The Refuge
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Refuge
963 Laurel St, San Carlos
|Bread Pudding
|$9.50
Superlative and copied by many! With bourbon caramel sauce, and whipped cream