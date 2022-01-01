Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken katsu in San Carlos

San Carlos restaurants
San Carlos restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Noelani's Island Grill - San Carlos, CA

1037 Laurel St, San Carlos

1/2 Tray Chicken Katsu$70.00
Fried. Panko Breaded Chicken Thighs. Katsu Sauce. (sweet Japanese bbq sauce)
Keiki Chicken Katsu$7.00
Panko Breaded Chicken Thighs, deep fried, katsu sauce o/s (sweet bbq sauce). *Choose a side
Chicken Katsu Plate$17.00
Panko breaded chicken Thigh, Deep Fried. Served w/ katsu sauce, white rice, potato-macaroni salad.
More about Noelani's Island Grill - San Carlos, CA
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Shiki Bistro San Carlos

825 Laurel St, San Carlos

Avg 4.6 (5968 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken Katsu Donburi/L$12.25
Chicken Katsu Donburi/L$12.00
More about Shiki Bistro San Carlos

