Chicken katsu in San Carlos

Noelani's Island Grill - San Carlos, CA
1037 Laurel St, San Carlos
|1/2 Tray Chicken Katsu
|$70.00
Fried. Panko Breaded Chicken Thighs. Katsu Sauce. (sweet Japanese bbq sauce)
|Keiki Chicken Katsu
|$7.00
Panko Breaded Chicken Thighs, deep fried, katsu sauce o/s (sweet bbq sauce). *Choose a side
|Chicken Katsu Plate
|$17.00
Panko breaded chicken Thigh, Deep Fried. Served w/ katsu sauce, white rice, potato-macaroni salad.