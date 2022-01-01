Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in San Carlos

Go
San Carlos restaurants
Toast

San Carlos restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Saffron - San Carlos

1143 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 4.5 (12138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, kale, carrots, cucumbers,   radish, almonds, raisins, and kale fritters,   tamarind vinaigrette
More about Saffron - San Carlos
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Refuge

963 Laurel St, San Carlos

Avg 4.1 (2476 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Chopped Salad$12.00
Half Chopped Salad$11.00
Warm pastrami morsels, romaine, avocado, tomatoes, shredded swiss cheese, egg, pickled veggies, warm rye toast, honey mustard dressing served on the side.
Chopped Salad$16.95
Warm pastrami morsels, romaine, avocado, tomatoes, shredded swiss cheese, egg, pickled veggies, warm rye toast, honey mustard dressing served on the side.
More about The Refuge

Browse other tasty dishes in San Carlos

Key Lime Pies

Filet Mignon

French Fries

Pepperoni Pizza

Salmon Rolls

Skirt Steaks

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Map

More near San Carlos to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (529 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston