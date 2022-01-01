Chopped salad in San Carlos
San Carlos restaurants that serve chopped salad
Saffron - San Carlos
1143 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
romaine lettuce, kale, carrots, cucumbers, radish, almonds, raisins, and kale fritters, tamarind vinaigrette
The Refuge
963 Laurel St, San Carlos
|Veggie Chopped Salad
|$12.00
|Half Chopped Salad
|$11.00
Warm pastrami morsels, romaine, avocado, tomatoes, shredded swiss cheese, egg, pickled veggies, warm rye toast, honey mustard dressing served on the side.
|Chopped Salad
|$16.95
