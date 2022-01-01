Go
Troy Family Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

307 Bargraves Blvd

Popular Items

Country Omelette$8.95
American cheese, ham, bacon and sausage. | Served with hashbrowns, toast and jelly
Hot Turkey Sandwich$8.50
1 Pancake 1 Egg, 1 piece of Bacon, 1 Sausage Link$5.50
2-2-2-2$8.95
two pancakes or French toast, two eggs, two pieces of bacon and two sausage links
B.L.T. Club$8.50
7. Hungry Man$9.95
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy, two eggs, two bacon, two sausage links and hashbrowns
Meat Lover's Skillet$9.95
diced ham, bacon & sausage | Served with two eggs you way, cheddar cheese, hashbrowns and toast.
2pc Pancakes$5.95
Two Biscuits & Gravy$5.95
Side Bacon$3.50
Location

307 Bargraves Blvd

Troy IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
