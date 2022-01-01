Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Turlock

Turlock restaurants
Turlock restaurants that serve ceviche

4c7b92d8-8be3-4ca8-9803-29f698f0e377 image

SEAFOOD

Mariscos Guayabitos

129 4th St, Turlock

Avg 3 (41 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1. Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron$10.25
Camarón curtido en limon, mezclado con verduras frescas: tomate,cilantro,cebolla,pepino y rebanada de aguacate
More about Mariscos Guayabitos
Item pic

 

Mango Crazy - Countryside Dr

2745 Countryside Rd ste B, Turlock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
16oz Cup of Ceviche$8.99
Fresh Shrimp, Crab, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion, and Cucumber all marinated in a delicious Lime juice.
Ceviche Boats$8.49
Hollowed out Cucumbers, topped with Ceviche, Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.
More about Mango Crazy - Countryside Dr

