Ceviche in Turlock

Mariscos Guayabitos
129 4th St, Turlock
|1. Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron
|$10.25
Camarón curtido en limon, mezclado con verduras frescas: tomate,cilantro,cebolla,pepino y rebanada de aguacate
Mango Crazy - Countryside Dr
2745 Countryside Rd ste B, Turlock
|16oz Cup of Ceviche
|$8.99
Fresh Shrimp, Crab, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion, and Cucumber all marinated in a delicious Lime juice.
|Ceviche Boats
|$8.49
Hollowed out Cucumbers, topped with Ceviche, Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.