Go
Toast

Uncle Earl's

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

3753 Perkins Rd, Suite E • $

Avg 4.1 (96 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Sports
Live Music
Outdoor Seating

Location

3753 Perkins Rd, Suite E

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Acme Oyster House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0057

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Ruby Slipper Cafe

No reviews yet

The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Over the last ten years, Ruby Slipper has expanded to several restaurants across the Gulf south, but New Orleans remains our home office and our inspiration. Visit us at 6 NOLA locations, as well as Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, LA; Mobile, AL; Orange Beach, AL; downtown Pensacola, FL and Destin, FL!

FRESHJUNKIE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston