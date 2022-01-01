Go
Toast

Zippy's Burritos Tacos & More

Welcome to Zippy's. We love you!

GRILL

3155 Perkins road • $

Avg 4.1 (1129 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3155 Perkins road

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Schlittz & Giggles Perkins

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gail's Fine Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Parrains Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Acme Oyster House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston