Izzo's Illegal Burrito

Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!

BURRITOS • TACOS

6220 Corporate Blvd • $

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Bowl$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Regular Steak Burrito$7.75
chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Beef Nachos$8.19
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Three Tacos$7.25
Seasoned Chicken Bowl$7.99
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Regular Seasoned Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Chicken Bowl$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Regular Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Chips & Queso$4.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6220 Corporate Blvd

Baton Rogue LA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

