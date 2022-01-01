Go
Rock Paper Taco - Chimes

166 W Chimes St

Popular Items

Popular Items

Carne Asada$10.00
Carne Asada, Carnita, black beans, potato, queso on top
The Scissors$4.50
Carnita- mango salsa, fresco, cilantro, rpt sauce
Blackened Shrimp$10.00
Blackened shrimp, sliced avo, roasted corn, cilantro rice, diced tomato, chipotle sauce
2 Taco Combo$9.99
Chips & Salsa$3.00
Dips: queso, salsa, guacamole, elote, mango salsa
The Paper$5.00
PAPER=Carne Asada- mango salsa, sliced avo, fresco, cilantro
Quesadilla$7.00
Cheese: Chihauhau-shredded
Sauces: Rpt sauce, Avo crema, Avo ranch, Lightning, Chipotle
Fillers: Carne Asada, Carnita, Andouille, Portobello, shrimp, chicken
The Boom$5.00
Bang-Bang shrimp- spinach, sliced avo, cilantro
3 Taco Combo$13.99
The Snazz$4.00
Cauliflower - pickled cabbage, charred japs, fresco, cilantro
Location

166 W Chimes St

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
