Uncommon Feasts

Thanksgiving pick up at Uncommon Feasts Wednesday 11.24 between 11am-5pm or Thanksgiving 9am-2pm. We will email you to confirm date and time. Ordering deadline is Sunday 11.21.
Meals made by hand, the slow ways, with attention to seasonality and tradition

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

271 Western Ave Unit 105 • $$$

Avg 4.6 (49 reviews)

Popular Items

pumpkin pie with roasted marshmallow (serves 6-8)$25.00
this was a hit last year! pumpkin pie heaped with roasted marshmallow
cured salmon with celery root salad.pickled beets, molasses brown bread (serves 4)$30.00
house beet cured salmon served with creamy, mustardy celery root salad, pickled beets and a tin of molasses brown bread
Autumn green salad with persimmon, pomegranate, asian pear (serves 4)$25.00
Autumn salad greens meet rich autumn fruits with buttermilk dressing
deeply roasted parsnips +maple with spicy yogurt (serves 4)$25.00
long roasted parnsips with butter, thyme and maple syrup. Served with spicy yogurt sauce
wild mushroom bread pudding (serves 4)$30.00
porcini, wild mushrooms, layered with brioche and cheese.
cornbread, sausage and apple stuffing (serves 4)$25.00
cornbread, roasted apples, pork fennel sausage and dried cranberries
apple, date, hazelnut rye cake (serves 6-8)$25.00
apple and date studded cake with apple cider syrup frosting
swiss chard+ricotta tart with currant pine nut relish (serves 4)$25.00
braised swiss chard on a bed of rich ricotta and topped with sweet+savory currant pine nut relish
parsnip walnut cake with maple brown butter frosting (serves 6-8)$30.00
parnsips, raisins, walnuts and maple brown butter frosting. We served this in the cafe all last year and it was a HUGE hit.
Location

271 Western Ave Unit 105

Lynn MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
