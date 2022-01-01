Go
Estefani's Restaurant

SEAFOOD

106 Union Street • $

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)

Popular Items

HEINEKEN$5.00
MICHELOB ULTRA$5.00
Tacos$3.00
Served with a lime and hot sauce on the side
Birria Tacos 3 per order$14.00
Flautas$10.95
Five crispy corn tortillas rolled with chicken and potatos. Topped with sour cream, guacamole sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and grated cheese.
CORONA$5.00
BUDLIGHT$5.00
Sodas$2.50
Pupusas$2.75
Homemade tortilla filled with your choice of:
Burritos
A large flour tortilla rolled up and filled with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

106 Union Street

Lynn MA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Come in and enjoy!

Come in and enjoy!

Come in and enjoy!

