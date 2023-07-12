Main Menu

Baked Mac + Cheese

$10.00

super creamy cheesy

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

smoked dry rub chicken

BBQ Gulf Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.00

with remoulade, shredded lettuce, + tomato

Braised Collard Greens

$8.00

with ham hock

Pecan Pie Slice

$5.00

southern style pecan pie made with brown butter

Chess Pie Slice

$5.00

southern style buttermilk pie

Chili-Ranch Soft Shell Crab Banh Mi

$22.00

with pickled ramp shmear

Chocolate + Fish Sauce Caramel Tart

$5.00

sweet salty caramel

Cochon De Laits Po' Boy

$14.00

with tangy slaw, spicy sauce

Crawfish Etouffee

$12.00

creole crawfish stew

Duck Rillettes Banh Mi

$14.00

with mustard

French Ham & Butter Baguette Sandwich

$11.00

french ham with butter aioli on a Durum Pasta baguette

Fried Green Tomato Po' Boy

$13.00

with buttermilk ranch, shredded lettuce, tomato

Fruit Cobbler

$8.00

seasonal fruit

Fruit Galette

$8.00

seasonal fruit baked into a hand pie

Fruit Hand Pies

$7.00

seasonal fruit

Gluten Free Brown Butter Blondie

$5.00

gluten free blondies with brown butter and chocolate chips

Gold Medal BBQ Seitan Banh Mi

$13.00

with pickles, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber + secret sauces on a Durum Pasta baguette

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Honeydew Froyo

$3.00

chef's famous

Hot Dog

$6.00

Lobster Salad Banh Mi

$18.00

with uni butter and fennel pollen

Peanut Butter + Jelly

$6.00

Pimiento Cheese

$6.00

with roasted onion

Prosciutto, Brie & Shallot Jam

$13.00

Red Beans + Rice

$12.00

smoky southern style

Sweet Tea

$2.00

made by a real southerner

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Viet Cajun Crab Legs

$30.00

super lemongrassy butter sauce

Viet Cajun Crawfish

$25.00

super lemongrassy butter sauce

Viet Cajun Crawfish Tail Po' Boy

$18.00

with shredded cabbage, hella herbs, nuoc cham

Viet Cajun Shrimp

$25.00

super lemongrassy butter sauce

Chili Crisp Cream Cheese + Cucumber Sandwich

$12.00

Garden Salad

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Chicken for Salad

$4.00

Salmon for Salad

$5.00

Steak for Salad

$6.00

Corn Maque Choux

$5.00

Black Eyed Peas, Collard Greens, Tomato

$8.00

Cheese + Cracker Snack Box

$5.00

Charcuterie Snack Box

$8.00

Steam Table

$13.99

Limes

$1.00

Shallot Dip

$10.00

Compost Cookie

$3.00

Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Fruity Pebble Cookie

$3.00

Cake Slice

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$4.50

Salted Chili Watermelon Froyo

$3.00

Vegan Oreo Froyo

$3.00

Novelty Ice Creams

$2.99

Haagan Dazs

$5.00

Hoodsie Cups

$1.50

Pup Cups

$2.00

Lemon Verbena Ice cream

$3.00

Liquor Beer Wine

Beer #1

$10.00

good beer

Beer #2

$8.00

dad beer

Beer #3

$12.00

hipster beer

Cocktail #1

$13.00

sweet

Cocktail #2

$12.00

spirit forward

Cocktail #3

$14.00

light

Wine #1

$11.00

white

Wine #2

$12.00

red

Wine #3

$13.00

rose

Catering

Snacks

Nightshade Crab Dip

$15.00

with toast points

Crudites

$50.00

Serves 10. Comes with hummus or ranch? Maybe add option to add on crab dip.

Nightshade Sesame Olives

$8.00

Charcuterie

$75.00

serves 10

Cheese Board

$60.00

serves 10

Salads

Caesar

$30.00

Greek

$30.00

Garden

$30.00

Sandwiches

Chili Crisp Cream Cheese + Cucumber

$10.00

Duck Rillettes

$12.00

French Ham + Butter

$10.00

Lobster Salad with Uni

$18.00

Prosciutto + Brie with Shallot Jam

$12.00

BBQ Seitan Banh Mi

$12.00

Dessert & Drinks

Salted Chocolate Mousse Mini

$2.00

66% valrhona caraibe, sea salt, cognac

Cookie Platter

$20.00

assorted cookies

Fruit Tray

$30.00

seasonal fruit

Sweet Tea

$10.00

southern style

apple cider

$12.00

locally made

topo chico

$2.00

12oz bottle

***Examine

Lunch Box

$14.00

Retail

Grocery Food

A1 Sauce

$5.00
Amaranth Seed 1/2 Cup

$1.25

Amy's Lentil Vegetable

$4.25
Baking Soda 1/2 Cup

$0.40
Bar Harbor Clam Corn Chowder

$4.50
Bar Harbor Crab Bisque

$4.50
Bar Harbor Lobster Bisque

$4.50
Bar Harbor Salmon Chowder

$5.00

12oz can

Black Beans 12oz Dry

$2.00
Black Beluga Lentils 12oz Dry

$2.50

Bonnie's Jams Raspberry Lime Rickey Conserve

$11.00
Cacao Nib 1/2 Cup

$5.50
Campbell's Cream of Mushroom

$2.25
Campbell's Homestyle Chicken Noodle

$2.00

condensed

Campbell's Tomato Soup

$2.00

condensed

Cento Anchovy Paste

$3.00
Cento Tomato Sauce

$1.75

Chaokoh Coconut Milk

$4.50
Cholula

$3.00
Coca Cola 12oz

$1.50

12oz of the classic

Cocoa Powder 1 Cup

$5.00
Cornstarch 1/2 Cup

$0.55

Dalmatia Organic Strawberry Spread

$9.00
Fee Bros Black Walnut Bitters

$10.00
French's Mustard

$3.00

Goya Black Beans

$3.00

12oz can

Green Apples

$1.00

Green Cardamom

$5.50
Heinz 57

$5.00
Heinz Ketchup

$3.00

glass bottle

hella. Bloody Mary Mix

$6.00

20oz bottle

Jasmine Rice 1 Cup

$1.50

Jovial Gluten Free Casarecce

$5.00

Jovial Gluten Free Elbows

$5.00

Jovial Gluten Free Lasagna

$5.00

Jovial Gluten Free Spaghetti 1 Cup

$5.00
Kosher Salt 1 Cup

$1.60
La Valle Tomato Paste

$3.50

Marukan Rice Vinegar

$5.00

Millet Seed 1/2 Cup

$3.12

Onesto Gluten Free Sea Salt Crackers

$11.00

Ortiz Sardines in Olive Oil

$7.00

Peanut Butter & Co. Smooth Operator

$8.25

Peychaud's Creole Bitters

$12.00

Pinto Beans 12oz Dry

$2.00

Progresso Chick Peas

$3.25

Progresso Red Kidney Beans

$3.25

Pumpkin Spice

$3.50

Reagan's Orange Bitters

$13.00

Red Jacket Apple Butter

$9.00

8oz jar

Season Brand Sardines

$5.00
Spam

$3.50

8oz can

Spelt Berries 1 Cup

$3.20

Split Peas 12oz Dry

$2.00

Star Anise

$1.50

Tuscan Market Coarse Sea Salt Grinder

$3.00

Whole Allspice

$7.00

Wild Rice 1 Cup

$1.75

Dt Coca Cola

$1.50

Arizona Half & Half

$0.99

Arizona Fruit Punch

$0.99

Gatorade

$2.25

Salted Chocolate Mousse Mini

$2.00

66% valrhona caraibe, sea salt, cognac

NS Thai Iced Tea SM

$14.00

NS Thai Iced TeaLG

$26.00

NS VT Iced Coffee SM

$14.00

NS VT Iced Coffee LG

$26.00

Poland Spring Wtr

$1.50

Fully Rooted Ginger Reishi Kombucha

$12.00

Fully Rooted Lemon Kombucha

$12.00

Fully Rooted Lavndr Rosehip Kombucha

$12.00

Classico Cold Brew

$4.00

Avec Grapefruit & Pomelo

$4.00

Avec Hibiscus & Pomegrante

$4.00

Galvanina Orange

$7.00

Grocery Non-Food

Fabuloso Lavender

$3.25

Purell Surface Disinfectant

$5.00

Sink Strainer

$3.00

Trash Bag - kitchen size

$3.00

Mrs Meyer's Lemongrass All Purpose Cleaner

$7.00

Bounce 3-in-1

$3.00

Krazy Glue

$4.00

Clorox Wipes

$5.00

Luvs Size 3

$5.00

26 diapers

WD-40 mini

$5.00

Mini First Aid Kit

$4.00

Always Regular 12 Pack

$5.00

Tampax 10 Pack

$3.00

regular

Victor Mouse Trap

$4.00

A+D Ointment

$3.00

tube

Sink Plunger

$2.00

Luvs Size 4

$8.50

Cloth Bib

$3.00

Infant's Advil

$7.50

Burt's Bees Baby Nourishing Lotion

$2.50

Doggie Bags

$1.00

Vaseline Cocoa Butter

$2.00

Always Flex-Foam Size 2 - 3 Pack

$1.25

Kitchen Shears

$4.50

Green Kitchen Scrubber 2 Pack

$1.25

Magic Eraser

$2.00

Pure Bright Bleach

$4.00

Incandescent Lightbulb 2 Pack

$10.00

Nightshade Provisions

Nightshade Provisions Chili Crisp

$28.00

Nightshade Provisions Sesame Olives

$12.00

Nightshade Provisions Salted Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Nightshade Provisions Chili Crisp Cream Cheese Crab Dip

$18.00

Nightshade Provisions Chili Crisp Cream Cheese

$10.00

Nightshade Provisions Smoked Raisins

$12.00

Nightshade Provisions Dilly Beans

$8.00

Salted Chocolate Mousse Mini

$2.00

66% valrhona caraibe, sea salt, cognac

Merch

SCS T-Shirt

$22.00

SCS Hoodie

$42.00

SCS Tote Bag

$18.00

SCS Tank Top

$18.00