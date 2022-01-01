Go
Uptown 66

Best tacos in Miami

6600 Biscayne Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BIRRIA$10.00
BRAISED BEEF, QUESO MIXTO, CONSOMME, CILANTRO, ONION (2 PER ORDER)
QUESADILLA$10.00
CARNITAS$4.50
SUCKLING PIG, CABBAGE, ONION
GUACOMOLE AND CHIPS$9.00
CILANTRO, COTIJA, LIME
CHICKEN BURRITO$14.00
UPTOWN NACHOS$10.00
MELTED QUESO MIXTO, ROASTED CORN, PICKLED JALEPENO, RADISH, SPRING ONION
POLLO ASADO$4.00
CHICKEN, CREMA, COTIJA, PICKLED CARROTS, RADISH
BARBACOA$5.00
OXTAIL, BEEF CHEEK, SHORT RIB, PICKLED ONION, RADISH
STEAK BURRITO$14.00
CRISPY POTATO, QUESO MIXTO, CHIPOTLE CREMA, PICO, GUACOMOLE
HONGOS$4.50
WILD MUSHROOM GUISO, CARAMILIZED PEAR, RED ONION
Location

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 5:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 5:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
