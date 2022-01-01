Go
Toast

Valley Lodge Restaurant

With its homelike atmosphere, the Valley Lodge is one of the iconic and go-to restaurants on the North Shore. Founded in 1969 by brothers Peter and Taki Adamis, the Glenview location quickly became THE popular dining destination.
In 1997, new owners Bill and George Stavrou along with General Manager Chris Stavrou carried forward the tradition in Glenview, and later in 2014 when they opened its Wilmette location.
Our philosophy has always been and is to create a true neighborhood tavern. One where our guests can be comfortable, relax, and take the whole family, friends, business associates or even the whole team where they can enjoy quality service and exceptional food at a great value.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2132 Waukegan Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (293 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2132 Waukegan Road

Glenview IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Riobamba Latin Kitchen

No reviews yet

Riobamba is where it's at!!!

Hackney's on Lake

No reviews yet

Ever since our great Aunt Bebe starting selling hamburgers and beer on her back porch during Prohibition, Hackney’s® has been making people very, very happy. Today we’re famous for our big juicy Hackneyburgers on Hackney’s Dark Rye® and our one-of-a-kind Hackney’s Original French Fried Onions®. But we serve lots of other tasty items as well, like fresh salads, homemade soups, big fat sandwiches, comfy daily specials and more.

Culinary Gangster

No reviews yet

We have 3 great menus to pick from
Our famous Gangster Food truck with Gourmet Burgers & Fries, Pizza & Pasta or Tacos
We Take our last order at 7:45 PM

Flaco's Taco's Glenview

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston