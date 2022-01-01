Ve Station
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • CURRY • NOODLES
14435 Ventura Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
14435 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks CA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Noodle World Jr.
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0019
Nothing Bundt Cakes
The Crabby Crab
Cajun seafood boil at it's best! Join us for an awesome dining experience! Be prepared to get down and dirty!
Juice Crafters
Live well and be well!