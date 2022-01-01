Ve Station

Go
Popular Items

Buddha Wrap$12.00
Fresh Rolls: Organic Garden Salad/ Basil/ Organic Buckwheat Noodles/ Crouton/ Lemongrass-tofu/ Aromatic Dip
Drunken Noodles$15.00
Flat Rice noodle/ Jalapeño/ Green Bean/ Kale/ Onion/ Bell Pepper/ Basil/ Chili
Japanese Gyoza (6pcs)$8.50
Fried Veggie Dumplings/ Homemade Soy Vinaigrette Dip
Massaman Curry (GF)$15.00
World 50 Most Delicious Foods: Cauliflower/ Potato/ Snow Pea/ Onion/ Carrot/ Roasted Peanut/ Tamarind Curry Reduction
Pad See U$15.00
Flat Rice Noodle/ Kale/ Cauliflower/ Broccoli/ Scramble Bean Curd/ Carrot/ Sweet Soy Sauce
Royal Pad Thai$15.00
Rice Noodle/ Scrambled Tofu/ Bean Sprout/ Scallion/ Ground Peanut/ Homemade Tamarind Sauce
Pan-Seared Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Brussel Sprout/Garlic/ Himalayan Pink Salt/ Tellicherry Black Pepper/ Lemon
Brown Rice$3.25
Soy Satay$10.00
Marinated Soy Chicken/ Herbs/ Peanut Sauce/ Veggie Relish
Quinoa Sticks (4pcs)$9.50
Fried rolls: Organic Quinoa/ Taro/ Scallion/ Carrot/ Black Mushroom/ Plum Sauce
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

14435 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks CA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
