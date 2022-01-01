Go
Vecino Brewing Co.

Vecino Brewing Co. Taproom & Kitchen offers and eclectic mix of our Chef's take on various pub classics. There is a little something for everyone!

300 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (208 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted potato wedges with house made ketchup.$4.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.00
Roasted Springer Mtn. Chicken breast, mixed greens, crispy fried onions, ranch dressing.
Pimento Cheese Burger$10.00
6 oz Spring Crest Farms Beef, brioche bun, pimento cheese and jalapenos.
Nachos$9.00
House Nacho cheese sauce, lime, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, corn tortilla chips.
Diet Pepsi$1.50
Quesadilla$9.00
Ashe Co. Cheddar cheese and Monterey jack, refried cumin oregano black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Kids Burger plain or with cheese and Apple slices..$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 E Main St

Carrboro NC

Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

