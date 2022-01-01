Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Venice
/
Venice
/
Venice
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Venice restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
The Penmar
1233 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.50
More about The Penmar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
GJUSTA
320 Sunset Ave, Venice
Avg 4.6
(11294 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie
$3.75
More about GJUSTA
Browse other tasty dishes in Venice
Shrimp Tacos
Salmon
Cake
Spaghetti
Pies
Pork Ribs
French Fries
Quesadillas
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(540 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston