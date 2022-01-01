Tacos in Venice

The Penmar image

 

The Penmar

1233 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tacos$12.00
corn or flour tortillas with guacamole
More about The Penmar
Halibut Fish Tacos image

SEAFOOD

Dudley Market

9 Dudley Ave, Venice

Avg 4.2 (220 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Halibut Fish Tacos$20.00
Baja style beer battered & fried, line caught fish, cabbage, pickled onions, daddys salsa, creme fresh, cotija cheese on a flour tortilla. (GF option available)
Fish Tacos$20.00
Line caught beer battered rockfish, cabbage, picked onions, daddy's salsa, creme fresh, and coijta cheese on flour tortillas.
More about Dudley Market
Chicken Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Chicas Tacos - Venice

225 Lincoln Blvd, Venice

Avg 3.9 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Taco$4.19
Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Peppered Steak Taco$4.49
Corn tortilla, peppered steak, queso, crispy potato, smoky morita salsa, radish, scallion, cilantro
Impossible Taco Supreme$5.49
Our Impossible taco with a plant based avocado crema added.
More about Chicas Tacos - Venice
Banner pic

 

Clutch Roadhouse

427 Lincoln Blvd, Venice

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Baja Fish Taco Combo$16.00
Big Ass Tacos A La Carte$5.50
3 Crunchy Gringo Tacos$12.00
More about Clutch Roadhouse

