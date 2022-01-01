Tacos in Venice
Venice restaurants that serve tacos
The Penmar
1233 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles
|Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
corn or flour tortillas with guacamole
SEAFOOD
Dudley Market
9 Dudley Ave, Venice
|Halibut Fish Tacos
|$20.00
Baja style beer battered & fried, line caught fish, cabbage, pickled onions, daddys salsa, creme fresh, cotija cheese on a flour tortilla. (GF option available)
|Fish Tacos
|$20.00
Line caught beer battered rockfish, cabbage, picked onions, daddy's salsa, creme fresh, and coijta cheese on flour tortillas.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Chicas Tacos - Venice
225 Lincoln Blvd, Venice
|Chicken Taco
|$4.19
Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro
|Peppered Steak Taco
|$4.49
Corn tortilla, peppered steak, queso, crispy potato, smoky morita salsa, radish, scallion, cilantro
|Impossible Taco Supreme
|$5.49
Our Impossible taco with a plant based avocado crema added.