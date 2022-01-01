Victor restaurants you'll love
Victor's top cuisines
Must-try Victor restaurants
More about Wildlife Brewing
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Wildlife Brewing
145 S Main Street, Victor
|Popular items
|Large Margherita
|$24.95
Tomato basil infused olive oil sauce, garlic, Parmesan, oregano, tomatoes and fresh basil after baking.
|Large Dirty Margherita
|$26.95
Bruschetta mix (olive oil, tomatoes, basil, garlic, oregano), mozzarella, parmesan, feta, bacon, with a balsamic glaze & fresh basil after cooking
|House Salad
|$5.75
Mixed greens with carrots, cucumbers, red onions and crutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Spoons Curbside Bistro
Spoons Curbside Bistro
4520 Fox Creek Village Drive, Victor
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Artisan romaine topped with Buffalo sauced nuggets, bacon, red onion, scallion, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with blue cheese dressing on the side.
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$18.00
sliced sirloin, peppers, onions, whiz, and provolone served on an Amoroso roll
|Chicken Nuggets
|$8.00
Chicken breast nuggets and Fries. Served with ketchup and ranch.
More about Sage Café
Sage Café
10 Warm Creek Lane, Victor