Victor restaurants you'll love

Victor restaurants

Victor restaurants
  Victor

Victor's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Victor restaurants

Wildlife Brewing image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Wildlife Brewing

145 S Main Street, Victor

Avg 4.5 (407 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Margherita$24.95
Tomato basil infused olive oil sauce, garlic, Parmesan, oregano, tomatoes and fresh basil after baking.
Large Dirty Margherita$26.95
Bruschetta mix (olive oil, tomatoes, basil, garlic, oregano), mozzarella, parmesan, feta, bacon, with a balsamic glaze & fresh basil after cooking
House Salad$5.75
Mixed greens with carrots, cucumbers, red onions and crutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Wildlife Brewing
Spoons Curbside Bistro image

 

Spoons Curbside Bistro

4520 Fox Creek Village Drive, Victor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Salad$18.00
Artisan romaine topped with Buffalo sauced nuggets, bacon, red onion, scallion, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with blue cheese dressing on the side.
Philly Cheesesteak$18.00
sliced sirloin, peppers, onions, whiz, and provolone served on an Amoroso roll
Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Chicken breast nuggets and Fries. Served with ketchup and ranch.
More about Spoons Curbside Bistro
Sage Café image

 

Sage Café

10 Warm Creek Lane, Victor

No reviews yet
More about Sage Café
