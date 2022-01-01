Go
  • Avon
  • Vin 48 Restaurant Wine Bar -

Vin 48 Restaurant Wine Bar -

48 E Beaver Creek RD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Seared U-8 Scallops$42.00
anson mills black rice, garlic spinach, ginger butter
braised beef short rib$16.00
pear and celery root puree, pear chip, red wine braising jus
Braised Pork Cheeks$15.00
jack cheese grit cake, avocado puree, ancho chile sauce
hawaiian red crab$18.00
squid ink fettuccine, garlic, shallot, butter pan sauce
p.e.i. mussels$18.00
chorizo, oven dried tomato, garlic, white wine, grilled bread
roasted beets & fried goat cheese$12.00
micro greens, knapp ranch honey-dijon vinaigrette
grilled 6oz wagyu flat iron steak$42.00
cauliflower-potato puree, spinach, onion ring, beef jus
Dungeness Crab Dip$22.00
dijon-mayonnaise dressing, micro greens, chives, red onion, celery, tortilla chips
Grilled Avocado Salad$14.00
burrata, pea shoots, wheat berry, toasted marcona almond, roasted tomato vinaigrette
Colorado Bison Tartare$20.00
truffle aioli, grilled baguette, micro greens, fried capers
Location

48 E Beaver Creek RD

Avon CO

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:43 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:43 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:43 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:43 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:43 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:43 pm
