Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
We are currently only operating at the Drive-Thru!
4350 George Washington Memorial Hwy
Popular Items
Location
4350 George Washington Memorial Hwy
Grafton VA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Grunow's Kitchen
Grunow's is a dedicated gluten-free and nut/peanut free restaurant. We are a celiac safe facility that prides ourselves on fresh made meals to order.
Cinco De Mayo Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
The Pizza Shop
Fresh handmade pizza. Established 1982.
The Cowboy Sports Grill
We offer a warm comfortable atmosphere with family dining. We have different entertainment every day of the week including Trivia, Karaoke, Open Mic. Friday and Saturday nights after 9pm is for adults only with live band entertainment.