Von's 1000Spirits

Von’s is a downtown Seattle destination for bespoke spirits, scratch cocktails, the legendary Wagering Wheel and true sourdough. We are located next door to the Seattle Art Museum (SAM) and just down the street from the iconic Pike Place Market. Von’s features the city’s largest collection of spirits (over 1500 and growing) and produces custom small batch bourbon, gin, vodka and tequila. Von’s kitchen specializes in sourdough pizza and pasta, prime marbled Hamburgs and made-to-order salmon chowder.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1225 1st Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1990 reviews)

Popular Items

Basil Almond Pesto$20.75
Oven roasted cherry tomatoes, creamy chevre, in a basil almond pesto.
Original Mac & 4 Cheeses$20.00
Pike Place Market Beecher’s Flagship, reggiano, Grande whole milk mozzarella, Farmstead fontina.
Northwest King Salmon Pasta$24.75
San Juan Island mushrooms, arugula, Sicilian spice, lemon, true asiago cream.
Macho Salad$22.00
Sweet gems, organic chicken, avocado, fresh corn, feta, red onion,
candied walnuts, Medjool dates, sourdough croutons, curried balsamic
dressing.
SIDE Fries$3.50
Damn Good Wings - Classic$18.50
Smothered in our family secret hot & spicy sauce.
Seattle Classic$17.50
Prime beef, iceberg, onion, tomato, dills, brown sugared bacon, aged cheddar, Drive-In sauce. Juicy!
Add Silverware
Damn Good Wings - Boneless$15.50
Smothered in our family's secret hot & spicy sauce.
Tellicherry Chicken & Gouda$23.75
Organic chicken, garlic cream sauce, fresh cracked tellicherry pepper.
Location

1225 1st Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
