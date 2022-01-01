Von's 1000Spirits
Von’s is a downtown Seattle destination for bespoke spirits, scratch cocktails, the legendary Wagering Wheel and true sourdough. We are located next door to the Seattle Art Museum (SAM) and just down the street from the iconic Pike Place Market. Von’s features the city’s largest collection of spirits (over 1500 and growing) and produces custom small batch bourbon, gin, vodka and tequila. Von’s kitchen specializes in sourdough pizza and pasta, prime marbled Hamburgs and made-to-order salmon chowder.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
1225 1st Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1225 1st Ave
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Le Panier
Fresh every day since 1983
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
Come in and enjoy!
Kanak
Come in and enjoy!
The Pink Door
The Pink Door is an independently owned (never cloned, never genetically modified) restaurant that has been quietly dedicated to fresh & local Italian food since 1981. Its seafood & produce driven menu has been the central theme throughout its wildly popular domain in Seattle's Pike Place Market.