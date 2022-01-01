Von's 1000Spirits

Von’s is a downtown Seattle destination for bespoke spirits, scratch cocktails, the legendary Wagering Wheel and true sourdough. We are located next door to the Seattle Art Museum (SAM) and just down the street from the iconic Pike Place Market. Von’s features the city’s largest collection of spirits (over 1500 and growing) and produces custom small batch bourbon, gin, vodka and tequila. Von’s kitchen specializes in sourdough pizza and pasta, prime marbled Hamburgs and made-to-order salmon chowder.



PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1225 1st Ave • $$