Go
Toast

VooDoo BBQ

Fresh meats smoked in-house and served up with a New Orleans vibe! Make sure to download our rewards app.

1741 E 9 Mile Rd #9

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beignets$3.99
3 Classic French fritter type pastry, deep fried and served hot with loads of powdered sugar.
French Fries$2.99
Crispy French Fries seasoned with VooDoo's French fry seasoning, served piping hot.
Signature Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.49
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours with your choice of signature bbq sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Brisket Platter$16.89
Chopped or sliced brisket seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Signature Pulled Pork Platter$11.89
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours. Served with two sides and cornbread.
3 Side Platter$7.99
Served with a piece of cornbread and choose three of our delicious sides.
Shrimp Platter$14.49
Ten butterflied hand jumbo shrimp cooked to order with tartar or cocktail sauce. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Bread Pudding$4.29
A twist on a Louisiana favorite. Home-made bread pudding laced with white chocolate chunks and topped with vanilla sauce.
Graveyard Platter$15.99
(1/2 lb) Your choice of two meats. Served with your choice of two sides and cornbread.
Cornbread$2.99
Slightly sweet, moist and freshly baked.
See full menu

Location

1741 E 9 Mile Rd #9

Pensacola FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

George Bistro + Bar

No reviews yet

At George Bistro + Bar, we believe that food is the language of the soul and is at the heart of everything we do. It's communicated through a masterfully crafted menu, exceptional service and a relatable modern space that exudes Southern charm. Whether it's for a sweet and savory brunch, a light lunch during the workday or a romantic candlelit dinner – you are always welcome. At George, you are family.

Texas Ranch Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology 8095

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wine Bar - Pensacola

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston