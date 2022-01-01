Go
Water Street Tavern

Popular Items

Sour Cream$0.50
Tater Tots SIDE$3.00
The lunchroom classic is back. Grated potatoes formed into "tots" and fried to a golden crisp.
Poutine Burger$8.00
cheese curds, tots, brown gravy
Buffalo Chicken Mac$8.50
cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce, crispy chicken tenders drenched in Buffalo-style hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Jumbo Crispy Chicken Tenders$9.00
House breaded with your choice of dipping sauce and a fresh fried cake donut
Crinkle Cut Fries BASKET$3.50
America's #1 Fry - The crispy golden outside and fluffy inside
Crinkle Cut Fries SIDE$2.50
America's #1 Fry - the crispy golden outside and fluffy inside
Mac Burger$8.00
housemade mac & cheese
Fried Pickle Spears$5.00
five crisp pickle spears breaded in-house with chipotle-ranch dipping sauce
White Cheddar Mac and Cheese SIDE$4.00
cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce
Attributes and Amenities

check markSports
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

132 S Water St, Kent OH 44240

Directions

