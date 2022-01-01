Go
The Waterfront Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

136 Jungle Road • $$

Avg 4.3 (1051 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Cakes$32.00
The Waterfront's own recipe of fresh crabmeat and special ingredients, served with our house-made remoulade.
Lowcountry Stirfry$10.00
Grilled shrimp or chicken, smoked sausage, onions, and peppers. Sauteed with spicy cabbage and served over red rice.
Shrimp$18.00
Fresh shrimp seasoned & grilled or lightly breaded and fried golden brown.
Flowers' Alfredo$10.00
Fettucinni pasta tossed in creamy alfredo sauce and topped with grilled shrimp or chicken and parmesan cheese.
Flounder Filet$17.00
Fresh flounder filet seasoned & broiled or lightly breaded & fried crispy.
Hushpuppy Basket$7.00
She Crab Soup - Bowl$9.00
Made fresh from scratch daily, full of crab meat and finished with a touch of sherry. It's a Waterfront favorite!
Hushpuppy Basket (12 pups)$7.00
Seafood Combo - Any 2$29.00
Pick any two.
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
Served with fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

136 Jungle Road

Edisto Island SC

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

