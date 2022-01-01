Go
Consumer pic

Waterfront Hotel

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1710 Thames Street

Baltimore, MD 21231

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$28.00
Remoulade, Fries, Grilled French Beans
BEETS & STRACIATELLA$14.00
White Balsamic & Rocket Arugula
SPECIAL WINGS$19.00
YELLOWFIN TUNA$18.00
Avocado & Ginger Shoyu Vinaigrette
SIDE TATER TOTS$8.00
SLOPPY SLIDERS$12.00
FRIED CHICKEN SLIDERS$12.00
SWEET & SPICY FRIED WINGS$19.00
Lemongrass, Bird's Eye Chilies, Cilantro, Ginger
CHEESE BURGER
American Cheese, Pickles & Aioli
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$12.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1710 Thames Street, Baltimore MD 21231

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Barcocina

No reviews yet

With Executive Chef Marc Dixon, Barcocina features Mexican inspired cuisine with fresh ingredients and original twists meant to share among friends. Barcocina's cocktail list emphasizes fresh squeezed juices for next level freshness and taste. With amazing open air spaces and uninhibited views of the harbor, Barcocina is the premier place to eat, drink and socialize. The glass and aluminum garage door walls open to a panoramic view of the harbor. Each seat, indoor and outdoor, makes the harbor view a part of the Barcocina experience. Open for Brunch, Lunch, and Dinner daily, as well as late night with live DJs on Friday & Saturday nights makes Barcocina the go to place for all your dining and entertainment needs.

Friends and Family

No reviews yet

Currently available for carry out plant-based comfort food.

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Todd Conner's

No reviews yet

A Baltimore Pub. Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Waterfront Hotel

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston