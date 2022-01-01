Go
Toast

Watts & Ward

Come in and enjoy!

200 S. Blount Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (1070 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Seating
Groups
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Delivery

Location

200 S. Blount Street

Raleigh NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Garland

No reviews yet

Questions? Please call us at 919-833-6886
Unfortunately, we are unable to accommodate any substitutions or dietary restrictions at this time.

Capital Club 16

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MOFU Shoppe

No reviews yet

Nestled in the historic City Market neighborhood of downtown Raleigh, MOFU Shoppe brings you the flavors of Asia with the comfort of southern hospitality. Born out of the Food Network award winning Pho Nomenal Dumpling Truck, we've come a long way and can't wait to see you in soon.

Centro Raleigh

No reviews yet

Our mission is to serve you the best locally-sourced Mexican and Latin American cuisine, innovative margaritas and cocktails, and to give back to our wonderful community. Centro was designed with freshness, love, art, and authenticity in mind.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston