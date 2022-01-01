Go
Toast

West End Diner

Contemporary neighborhood diner serving fresh regional favorites.

809 6th Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (123 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 Sandwich & Soup$8.25
1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad$8.25
Cobb Salad$9.25
Large version of the classic Cobb Salad with grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, and tomato. Your choice of house made Bleu cheese, Ranch dressing or Italian vinaigrette. Served with a baguette.
Chicken Salad$8.25
Our famous chicken salad with romaine on your choice of toasted ciabatta or croissant. For a gluten free option, skip the bread and have it on a leaf romaine.
Turkey Club$8.25
Turkey, bacon, avocado, romaine, tomato & mayo on your choice of toasted white or wheat bread.
Mac & Cheese
Elbow pasta noodles smothered in our home-made cheese sauce.
Frosted Cookie$3.00
Best Ever Breakfast Sandwich$6.25
Texas toast, bacon, fried egg, Münster cheese, red onion and tomato with a side of cornbread and house jam.
Classic
Sausage, pepper & onion mix, hash browns, and a house burrito sauce. Your choice of a burrito or scramble.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Solo Dining
Seating
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

809 6th Avenue

Marion IA

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Frydae

No reviews yet

Street Fries & Ice Cream

Goldfinch Tap + Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Shots Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Local neighborhood bar and grill with cold drinks, tasty broasted chicken, burgers and other classic bar favorites! Great place to enjoy a few drinks and meet new and old friends!

BARKER'S ICE CREAM AND MORE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston