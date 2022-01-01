Go
White Tiger Gourmet

Locally Owned- 13 Years in Athens

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

217 Hiawassee Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (806 reviews)

Popular Items

Seared Salmon Ciabatta$9.50
fresh grilled salmon filet, cream cheese, capers, cucumbers, field greens, lemon vinaigrette dressing, on toasted Independent ciabatta
Tofu Q Sandwich$7.50
grilled tofu topped with coleslaw, red bbq sauce, and organic field greens. Can be made vegan!
Happy Top Burger$8.25
beef burger, topped with grilled onions, american cheese, organic field greens, & mayo, on a toasted kaiser roll
Banana Puddin'$4.00
house made banana puddin'
Chips$2.00
Zapp's Salt and Vinegar, Mesquite BBQ, Jalapeno, or Regular
BBQ Pork Sandwich$8.00
house smoked pulled pork served on a toasted kaiser roll with red bbq sauce.
BBQ Pork Plate$12.00
bbq pork with red bbq sauce, mac n cheese, cole slaw, and a slice of white bread
Grilled Seasonal Veggie Mix$4.00
a mixture of veggies grilled on our flat top (changes seasonally)
Bacon Cheddar Burger$9.00
beef burger with melted cheddar, bacon, organic field greens, & mayo, served on a toasted kaiser roll
Mac n Cheese$4.00
elbow macaroni in cheese sauce, topped with melted cheddar and baked until perfect
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

217 Hiawassee Ave

Athens GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
