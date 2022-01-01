Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Wichita restaurants that serve muffins

Leslie Coffee Co. image

 

Leslie Coffee Co.

930 W Douglas, Wichita

Avg 4.8 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$3.00
More about Leslie Coffee Co.
Consumer pic

 

Mokas - Delano

143 Mclean Boulevard, Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffins$3.95
More about Mokas - Delano
Heartland Grill image

 

Heartland Grill

2770 North Webb Road, Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$2.00
English Muffin$1.39
More about Heartland Grill

