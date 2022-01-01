Go
Toast

Wicked Pie Pizza

Authentically Wicked Pizza

PIZZA

112 South Meridian • $$

Avg 4.6 (1032 reviews)

Popular Items

Wicked Fired Wings$15.00
Fired to perfection in our Wicked HOT oven, served Buffalo, BBQ, or Plain.
Flying Pig$22.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Salami, Prosciutto.
Twisted Hawaiian$20.00
Applewood Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeno.
The Classic$16.00
Pepperoni, Whole Milk Mozzarella.
Famous Cheesy Bread$10.00
Served with our House Made Marinara.
Mixed Feelings$20.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Olives.
Ranch$1.00
Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing.
Wicked's No Equal$20.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Garlic, Ricotta, Oregano.
LG Make Your Own Pie$20.00
Pizza YOUR way!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

112 South Meridian

Puyallup WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Perry's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Powerhouse Restaurant & Brewery

No reviews yet

Puyallup's very first craft brewery, serving fabulous fresh ales and tasty food since 1995!

Puerto Vallarta Puyallup

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Toscanos Italian Grill

No reviews yet

At Toscanos our Team is passionate and dedicated to ensuring your food and experience is perfect. We use only the best, fresh and local ingredients to create and serve Italian style steaks, seafood and pasta with a PNW flair. Toscanos is a great destination for date night, a special celebration, or enjoying the pleasures of everyday life. Our fully stocked bar includes a variety of classic and creative cocktails as well a wine list that is sure to serve every palate. Our restaurant is warm and vibrant topped off with a beautiful patio for sunny days.
Our Team enjoys hosting Guests for winemaker’s dinners, cooking classes, and community events and to date has donated over $1 million back to the community we serve.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston