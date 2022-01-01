Go
Toast

Willy Taco

Willy Taco Tequila Cocina: A boldly unique, chef inspired Mexican fusion restaurant concept that started in the Upstate of South Carolina.

TACOS

930 East Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (341 reviews)

Popular Items

Cauliflower Power$4.20
Agave charred cauliflower, black bean hummus, guacamole, chili lime aioli, crushed petitas, pickled red onions
Tacos 101 Beef$4.00
Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
Flock Style$5.20
Crispy hot chicken tender, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, Alabama white sauce, hot honey, spicy pickles
Patagonia Steak$5.00
Grilled marinated ribeye, shaved cabbage, chimichurri, charred tomatillos, chipotle ranch, frizzled onions, chopped cilantro
Southern Tide$4.90
Crispy shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, chipotle ranch, pico
Burrito Bowl$10.00
Brown rice, black beans, crispy corn tortilla, queso blanco, street corn, fire roasted roasted chiles, guacamole, pico, queso fresco, pickled red onions
Taco 101 Chicken$4.00
Seasoned chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
Queso Blanco$6.50
Blended creamy white cheeses, fire roasted chiles, grilled corn with chips
Mother Clucker$4.90
Chipotle pulled chicken, grilled peppers & onions, queso blanco, guacamole, chopped bacon, shaved lettuce, pico
Chili Willy Shrimp$4.70
Crispy shrimp, sweet chili sauce, shaved cabbage, microgreens, toasted sesame seeds, Willy's house crema, pico
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

930 East Main St

Spartanburg SC

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

#37 Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.

Health in Hand

No reviews yet

Spartanburg's go-to wellness eatery!

The Kennedy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sidewall Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Downtown Spartanburg, SC. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-327-9602 and we'll be happy to assist you.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston