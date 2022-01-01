Willy Taco
Willy Taco Tequila Cocina: A boldly unique, chef inspired Mexican fusion restaurant concept that started in the Upstate of South Carolina.
TACOS
930 East Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
930 East Main St
Spartanburg SC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
#37 Eggs Up Grill
Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.
Health in Hand
Spartanburg's go-to wellness eatery!
The Kennedy
Come in and enjoy!
Sidewall Pizza Company
Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Downtown Spartanburg, SC. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-327-9602 and we'll be happy to assist you.