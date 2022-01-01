Go
Toast

Wing Snob

We Just Have Better Wings!

975 SH-121 NORTH 155

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Regular Fry$3.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
10pc Traditional Meal Deal$17.99
Includes 10 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
6pc Traditional$9.49
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
10pc Traditional$15.99
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
Large Fry$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
Corn Bread$2.00
Our famous sweet vanilla cornbread.
6pc Boneless Meal Deal$10.99
Includes 6 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
8pc Boneless Meal Deal$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
6pc Traditional Meal Deal$13.99
Includes 6 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
6pc Boneless$8.25
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
See full menu

Location

975 SH-121 NORTH 155

ALLEN TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Buccia Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We take care of our authentic recipes preserving real ingredients made by Italians, in La Buccia Pizzeria you will find authentic flavors and smells of our cuisine.

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Great Times. Well Crafted.

Bengal Bay Grill

No reviews yet

We are a Modern Indian BBQ. This simply means we have something for everyone from traditional Indian dining to Indie-Mex to All-American favorites. We also feature all-natural soda from Stubborn and a full selection of imported beers.

Salomay

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston