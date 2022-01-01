Go
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

638 Lake Street

Wilson, NY 14172

Popular Items

10 Wings$16.00
Oven-roasted wings complimented with Bleu cheese, carrot, celery,& choice of dry rub.
Stuffed Banana Peppers$14.00
House made filling stuffed into banana peppers. Served with pizza points, a roasted garlic marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Loaded Potato Pizza$19.00
Sliced potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon and chives.
Regular Pizza$17.00
Mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
Stuffed Pepper Pizza$19.00
Olive oil, 6 Italian cheeses with slices of our stuffed hot banana peppers.
Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine charred in olive oil doused in a Caesar dressing, pickled red onion pretzel croutons, diced tomatoes and hand shaved parmesan.
Spent Grain Pretzels$9.00
A house specialty made with the malt (left over barley) that is used in our brewing process.
Smother them in cheese sauce, bacon bits and fresh scallions for +2.50
Margherita Pizza$16.00
Choice of olive oil or red sauce, 6 Italian cheeses, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil & garlic.
Build Your Own Burger$14.00
Cheese Pizza$16.00
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

638 Lake Street, Wilson NY 14172

