Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
638 Lake Street
Wilson, NY 14172
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
638 Lake Street, Wilson NY 14172
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Wilson House Restaurant & Inn
Come in and enjoy!
Wilson Boathouse Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Olcott Yacht Club
Come in and enjoy!
Oscar's Dog House & Ice Cream
Come in and enjoy!