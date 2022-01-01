Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill

Go
There is no better place to celebrate your special event than Woody’s, If you are looking for fun, laughs, music, entertainment, cocktails and fun-sharing food, you have come to the right restaurant & bar. We do not believe in the typical hassles and drama that other venues create for large groups, and we take pride in hosting our customers birthdays and making them as special as you’d like them to be. There is nothing that cannot be done at Woody’s so get creative and let us know how we can make this night the most memorable possible for you. Additionally, we have private room areas available for parties ranging in size from 10-75 persons.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Medium Traditional Wings (20)$28.00
French Fries$6.00
Woody's Soul Roll Sampler (2)*$12.00
Woody’s Classic$12.00
Small Traditional Wings (10)$15.00
Extra Side Ranch$0.75
Cobb Salad$13.00
Mexican Street Corn (4)*$9.00
South Beach Bacon Chicken Wrap$12.00
Mini Traditional Wings (5)$9.00
Sports
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

8322 Chapel Hill Rd

Cary NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
