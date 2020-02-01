Go
Wrights BBQ - Bentonville

Closed on New Years Day, Re-open 1-2-20

BBQ

208 NE 3rd st

Avg 5 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

Sandwich Choices
A sandwich with the meat of your choice, served with one side
Pitmaster Family Pack$105.00
1 Lb. Pulled Pork, 1 Lb. Brisket, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 lb. Sausage, and a 1/4 lb of bacon burnt ends with 2 Quarts Sides
Quart Sides$13.50
Spare Ribs
Our premium spare ribs are now served by the pound! One pound will be between 3-6 ribs.
Brisket lb.$29.00
1/2 Pint Sides$4.00
Pint Sides$7.50
Chicken lb.$15.00
Family Pack
1lb of Meat with Two Quarts of Sides, Buns, and Sauce
Pulled Pork lb.$17.00
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

208 NE 3rd st

Bentonville AR

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
