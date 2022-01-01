Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Downriver

Go
Downriver restaurants
Toast

Downriver restaurants that serve bruschetta

Major Biddles image

SEAFOOD

Major Biddles

930 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte

Avg 4.5 (735 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$7.00
More about Major Biddles
Magdaleno Italian Ristorante image

 

Magdaleno Italian Ristorante

152 Elm Street, Wyandotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta$11.00
Grilled garlic bread with olive oil, tomatoes, fresh basil & parmigiano
More about Magdaleno Italian Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Downriver

Calamari

French Fries

Pies

Cannolis

Pretzels

Shrimp Scampi

Fish And Chips

Cake

Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (88 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1384 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (562 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston