Downriver restaurants you'll love

More about The Waterfront Restaurant & Lounge
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Waterfront Restaurant & Lounge
507 BIDDLE AVE, wyandotte
|Popular items
|Mahi Mahi
|$25.00
Cajun crusted with pineapple salsa
|Calamari
|$14.00
Casian dusted and sauteed with garlic red onion tomato and parmesan
|Turkey Bacon Club Wrap
|$14.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and Mayo. Add cheese $1.50
More about Whiskeys On the Water
GRILL
Whiskeys On the Water
2903 biddle, Wyandotte
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bites
|$10.00
|Steak Bites
|$14.00
|Whiskeys California Chicken Club
|$14.00
More about Major Biddles
SEAFOOD
Major Biddles
930 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte
|Popular items
|John's Jameson Cheeseburger
|$15.00
|KIDS - Chicken Tenders
|Whole Hog
|$15.00
More about Magdaleno Italian Ristorante
Magdaleno Italian Ristorante
152 Elm Street, Wyandotte
|Popular items
|Cavatelli Funghi
|$13.00
House-made pasta tossed with porcini & wild mushroom ragu
|Grilled Lamb Chops
|$22.00
Tender lamb chops seasoned and grilled to perfection
|Bruschetta
|$11.00
Grilled garlic bread with olive oil, tomatoes, fresh basil & parmigiano