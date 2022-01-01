Yamachen Sushi
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM
No reviews yet
5889 Harbour View Boulevard
Suffolk, VA 23435
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
5889 Harbour View Boulevard, Suffolk VA 23435
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Gianna's Pizzeria
Come on in and enjoy!
TASTE Harbour View
Come in and enjoy!
Decent People Taproom
Best place in North Suffolk for food, craft beer and growler fills with 40 self-serve taps of great beer and 4 taps of wine. AND now the liquor bar is open. Decent People Taproom has it all under one roof
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0451
Nothing Bundt Cakes