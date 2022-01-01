Go
Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

Delivery available on Dashing Delivery, UberEats, and GrubHub.
New Covid hours Mon-Sat 11:30am-7:30pm

418 Cerrillos Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (572 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Rice$7.95
fried rice with choice of vegetables, pork, beef, chicken, shrimp or combination.
Crab Rangoon$6.95
8 rangoons, comes with duck sauce and hot mustard
Wonton Soup$1.95
3 chicken dumplings in soy broth
Hot & Sour Soup$1.95
vegetarian, spicy
General Tao's Tofu$10.95
crispy tofu with assorted vegetables in spicy honey brown sauce
Egg Drop Soup$1.95
vegetarian
Pot Stickers$6.95
pan seared dumplings with pork and vegetables. 6 dumplings per order, includes pot stickers sauce
Egg Rolls$2.95
house-made vegetarian egg rolls with mixed vegetables, 2 per order. duck sauce and hot mustard included.
Sweet & Sour Chicken$12.95
Lo Mein Noodles$7.95
choice of vegetables, pork, beef, chicken, shrimp, or combination
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

418 Cerrillos Rd

Santa Fe NM

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
