Yoshiharu Ramen
Authentic Japanese Noodle Bar featured by the O.C. Register as Top Ramen Noodle Place in O.C.!
Our ramen broth is boiled for 10 hours to saturate the soup with our signature rich and savory taste!
RAMEN • NOODLES
4004 Grand Ave #C • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4004 Grand Ave #C
Chino CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sunright Tea Studio
Shake 17 Times!
Wingman Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Juice it Up!
Come in and enjoy!
The Vintner's Tavern
Come in and enjoy!