Yoshiharu Ramen

Authentic Japanese Noodle Bar featured by the O.C. Register as Top Ramen Noodle Place in O.C.!
Our ramen broth is boiled for 10 hours to saturate the soup with our signature rich and savory taste!

RAMEN • NOODLES

4004 Grand Ave #C • $$

Avg 4.7 (2102 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Ramen$14.50
Vegetable broth with chicken base topped with chicken chashu, green onion, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Black$15.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic paste topped with pork chashu, green onion, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushroom, roasted black garlic oil and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Spicy Black$16.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onion, bean sprout, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushroom and sesame seeds
Spicy Miso LV2$15.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, corn, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Shio$14.50
Pork bone broth with seasoned salt base topped with pork chashu, green onion, bean sprout, flavored egg and sesame seeds
Spicy Miso LV1$15.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, corn, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Shoyu$14.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic paste topped with pork chashu, green onion, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, wakame and sesame seeds
Vegetable Ramen$14.00
Vegetable broth with flavored soy sauce and garlic paste topped with assorted vegetables, green onion, bean sprouts, wakame, wood ear mushroom and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Miso$14.50
Pork bone broth with miso paste topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onion, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom, wakame and sesame seeds
Gyoza$6.00
Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings served fried or grilled with gyoza sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4004 Grand Ave #C

Chino CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
