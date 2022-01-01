Zaatar N More
Love at first Slice!
9545 Reseda Boulevard
Location
9545 Reseda Boulevard
Northridge CA
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Calif. Chicken Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Pieology 8051
Come in and enjoy!
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Kickin KAsian
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.