Go
Toast

16 Handles

Frozen Yogurt Your Way!
Over 50 topppings and 16 frozen yogurt and Sorbet flavors.

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

219 Bedford Street • $

Avg 4.5 (290 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

219 Bedford Street

Stamford CT

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bradford's Grill & Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ROASTED

No reviews yet

Roasty Toasty Real Food in the Heart of Downtown Stamford, CT **CURBSIDE PICKUP - Call (203)614-8255 when outside**

Cantina Mexicana

No reviews yet

Authentic & Sophisticated Mexican Cuisine in Stamford CT.
Mexican food history has enjoyed many different cultural influences, making it varied and rich. This variety of cultural adaptations makes Mexican food a genuine multicultural culinary experience in the United States.
This has worked in its favor, though, with delicious dishes and are popular and fun – to eat and to create. That is why, we offer authentic and sophisticated Mexican cuisine in a beautiful, fun and casual environment. Come and don’t miss this wonderful experience.

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Chef driven American cuisine
Extensive wine & beer selection
Expert service

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston