16 Handles
Frozen Yogurt Your Way!
Over 50 topppings and 16 frozen yogurt and Sorbet flavors.
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
219 Bedford Street • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
219 Bedford Street
Stamford CT
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bradford's Grill & Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
ROASTED
Roasty Toasty Real Food in the Heart of Downtown Stamford, CT **CURBSIDE PICKUP - Call (203)614-8255 when outside**
Cantina Mexicana
Authentic & Sophisticated Mexican Cuisine in Stamford CT.
Mexican food history has enjoyed many different cultural influences, making it varied and rich. This variety of cultural adaptations makes Mexican food a genuine multicultural culinary experience in the United States.
This has worked in its favor, though, with delicious dishes and are popular and fun – to eat and to create. That is why, we offer authentic and sophisticated Mexican cuisine in a beautiful, fun and casual environment. Come and don’t miss this wonderful experience.
Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
Chef driven American cuisine
Extensive wine & beer selection
Expert service