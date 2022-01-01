Go
The Village Table

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1056 Hope St • $$

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips$2.00
Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.99
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with sausage
Eastender$5.95
One egg, bacon and American cheese with a hashbrown on a roll
Italian Combo$9.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, oil & vinegar on a wedge
Create Your Own Sandwich
Clocktower Sandwich$9.99
Chicken cutlet with jalapeno peppers, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and Chipotle Ranch mayo on a toasted Italian Wedge
CYO Salad$9.49
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.50
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.99
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with bacon
Side French Fries$4.39
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1056 Hope St

Stamford CT

Sunday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
