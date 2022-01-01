Go
Toast

ROASTED

Roasty Toasty Real Food in the Heart of Downtown Stamford, CT **CURBSIDE PICKUP - Call (203)614-8255 when outside**

148 Bedford St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salad Bowl$9.95
Large House Cut Fries$5.50
Long$9.95
Flat$8.99
Mac & Cheese Bowl$10.95
Small House Cut Fries$3.00
BOX MEAL - Choice of Main item served individually boxed with a side salad, house cut potato chips, chocolate chip cookie, and beverage$11.50
French Fry Bowl$9.95
Grain Bowl$10.99
Short$7.99
See full menu

Location

148 Bedford St.

Stamford CT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cantina Mexicana

No reviews yet

Authentic & Sophisticated Mexican Cuisine in Stamford CT.
Mexican food history has enjoyed many different cultural influences, making it varied and rich. This variety of cultural adaptations makes Mexican food a genuine multicultural culinary experience in the United States.
This has worked in its favor, though, with delicious dishes and are popular and fun – to eat and to create. That is why, we offer authentic and sophisticated Mexican cuisine in a beautiful, fun and casual environment. Come and don’t miss this wonderful experience.

Bar Rosso

No reviews yet

Takeout, Curbside pick up, Delivery
Tuesday-Saturday 12pm-9pm
Sunday 12pm-4pm

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tutti Pazzi Stamford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston