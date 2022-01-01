Go
Toast

Ole Mole

Come in and enjoy!

1030 high ridge rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (955 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1030 high ridge rd

Stamford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

The Taco Project - Stamford

No reviews yet

Live, Love, Eat Tacos

Italian Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0365

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston