1885
1885 Grill is a southern coastal restaurant that provides diners with a chance to escape their busy day and enjoy a meal-length vacation of the senses.
4438 Cherokee Street
Popular Items
Location
4438 Cherokee Street
Acworth GA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Fountain
We are a laid-back cocktail bar and quick, counter service restaurant that aims to be a hub for all members of Acworth's community.
Jon Smith Subs
Come in and enjoy!
Guston Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Capo’s NY Pizza & Italian Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!