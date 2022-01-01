Go
1885

1885 Grill is a southern coastal restaurant that provides diners with a chance to escape their busy day and enjoy a meal-length vacation of the senses.

4438 Cherokee Street

Popular Items

Wings (8)$12.25
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken, Alchemy Spice Co. American Blend, double-fried and tossed in spicy Carolina Gold. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Hushpuppies$4.00
Salmon Dinner$18.25
Grilled Scottish Salmon topped with an herb compound butter. Please select two sides.
Crab Cake$12.00
1/4lb jumbo lump crabcake with spicy remoulade.
Depot Burger$10.75
1/2lb house blend burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and creolnaise. Served on Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.
Pecan Bread Pudding$8.50
1885 Burger$13.25
1/2lb house blend burger, pimento cheese, house made chow-chow, house smoked beef bacon, fried tobacco onions, green leaf lettuce and creolnaise. Served on Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.
Shrimp & Grits$17.50
Sauteed jumbo shrimp in a creamy herb sauce. Served over Adluh stone ground grits.
Southern Fried Chicken Dinner$16.25
Marinated and hand breaded chicken breast smothered in creole gravy. Please select two sides below.
Location

Acworth GA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
