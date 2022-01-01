We are open for Carryout dinner on Thursdays until December 9 this Fall. 200 Monroe Restaurant is the capstone class for students at the Hospitality Culinary and Tourism Institute at Frederick Community College. Each semester, a new class of students operate this restaurant. Each week, you may order online for Thursday pick up as early as 6 days prior and up until 5:00 pm on Thursday. There are a limited number of orders available for pickup so order early.

Orders cannot exceed 2 meals. Each order may have no duplicate entrees (This is very important to allow for even student learning on each station.) WE CANNOT ACCOMODATE FOOD ALLEGERIES. Dates: Thursdays only, September 30 - December 9, 2021 (Closed October 14, 2021 and November 25, 2021) Times: 5:00 - 6:30 p.m.

Location: 200 Monroe Avenue, Frederick, MD. Pick-up at Host in restaurant. (Sorry, we are unable to offer drinks for carry-out orders)



