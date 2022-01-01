Go
Toast

200 Monroe

We are open for Carryout dinner on Thursdays until December 9 this Fall. 200 Monroe Restaurant is the capstone class for students at the Hospitality Culinary and Tourism Institute at Frederick Community College. Each semester, a new class of students operate this restaurant. Each week, you may order online for Thursday pick up as early as 6 days prior and up until 5:00 pm on Thursday. There are a limited number of orders available for pickup so order early.
Orders cannot exceed 2 meals. Each order may have no duplicate entrees (This is very important to allow for even student learning on each station.) WE CANNOT ACCOMODATE FOOD ALLEGERIES. Dates: Thursdays only, September 30 - December 9, 2021 (Closed October 14, 2021 and November 25, 2021) Times: 5:00 - 6:30 p.m.
Location: 200 Monroe Avenue, Frederick, MD. Pick-up at Host in restaurant. (Sorry, we are unable to offer drinks for carry-out orders)

200 MONROE AVE • $$

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)

Popular Items

Braised Beef Brisket$36.00
Creamy polenta, roasted tomatoes, Calabrian peppers, natural jus.
Chicken Piccata, Francese Style$32.00
Egg battered and sauteed chicken breast, lemon caper butter and parmesan tomato orzo, with sauteed asparagus.
Wild Mushroom Campanelle Pasta$30.00
Cremini, black trumpet and chanterelle mushrooms, asparagus, white wine cream sauce, finished with truffle oil.
Cioppino$38.00
Shrimp, scallops, mussels and cod in white wine tomato garlic broth, served with garlic bread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency

Location

200 MONROE AVE

Frederick MD

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dragon Distillery

No reviews yet

Frederick's first and premier distillery, with the largest portfolio of hand-crafted spirits in the state. Visit us for Bottles, Cocktails, Food, Axe-throwing, and games.

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes

No reviews yet

Handcrafted Burgers & Shakes

J. Raymond's Steakhouse

No reviews yet

We bring the steakhouse to your house.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston