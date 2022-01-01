Go
4th Street Bar & Grill

4th Street Bar & Grill is a unique spot to dine & gather with friends in Lake Mary, FL. With a brick-lined sports bar, a full restaurant and a pet-friendly patio with palm trees, we have plenty of space for any special occasion. 4th Street has a full menu of American style food to make your mouth water, as well as a fully stocked bar to help you enjoy the after-hours.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200 • $$

Avg 4 (154 reviews)

Popular Items

4th Street 1/2 Pounder$12.00
Our classic premium beef, hand-pattied and cooked to your liking. Served on a toasted bun. Have i your way with your choice of cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$12.00
Crispy egg rolls stuffed with our marinated chicken, cheese, napa cabbage and buffalo sauce. Served on a bed of lettuce and a side of our house made ranch dressing.
10 Traditional Wings$12.99
10 Traditional Jumbo wings tossed in any of our signature sauces. (There will be a mix of flaps and drums unless otherwise specified and we cannot guarantee there will always be an equal mix of each in all orders.)
Cheese 'N Pretzels$11.00
Pimento cheese queso partnered with our warm pretzel sticks and seasoned with course salt for that warm fuzzy ball park feeling.
Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap$13.00
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken breast chopped with crispy bacon all wrapped up with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole spread and ranch dressing.
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Seasoned steak with sautéed peppers, mushrooms and onions then smothered with smoked gouda cheese all nestled in a toasted hoagie roll.
Buffalo Wrap$13.00
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken or shrimp tossed in your choice of wing sauce, ranch or blue cheese dressing wrapped with lettuce and tomatoes.
Fish Sandwich$15.00
Fried, grilled or blackened catch of the day on a toasted bun with creamy slaw and two tomato slices, served with fries and spicy tartar sauce.
10 Boneless Wings$10.95
10 delicious, all-white meat, breaded and fried boneless chicken wings tossed in any of our signature sauces.
Basket French Fries$5.00
Crispy french fries seasoned with salt & pepper.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200

Lake Mary FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

