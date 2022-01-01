A-Mari-Mix

Go
Our goal is to make food that reminds us of the flavors from our visits to Mexico while incorporating some Cuban and American component.
The love for cooking, eating and preserving tradition. Using new inventive ideas is what makes our restaurant one of the few truly unique Mexican restaurants in Miami.

Popular Items

Burrito Classico$10.00
Traditional burrito, with rice, refried beans, meat of choice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cream, pink, and arbol sauce.
Fajitas
Choice of meat, Grilled onions, Grilled green peppers, side of rice and beans, lettuce, cheese, flour tortillas, and side of sour cream and salsa. Do what you want with it.
Rice Bowl
Bed of rice, topped with the works, cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, corn, beans, cilantro, crunchy tortilla strips and pink and arbol sauce. Choice of meat of course, add maduros to make it even better.
Ropa Vieja Tostones
Crispy Hawaiian Plantains with shredded beef, topped with cilantro, onion, cotija cheese, pink and arbol sauce.
Mexican Tacos$9.00
3 corn tortillas, protein of choice, with cilantro, onion, and arbol sauce. The traditional Mexican way.
Guacamole$9.00
Guac made fresh topped with cotija cheese and Tajin.
Chips + Salsa$2.50
Quesadilla$9.00
12" flour tortilla toasted and stuffed with cheese and whatever else you want, side of sour cream included.
Churros$5.00
3 crispy freshly fried churros topped with cinnamon sugar. Served with caramel for dipping. CHURROS ONLY NO ICE CREAM.
Esquites
Roasted corn off the Cobb, tossed in creama and garlic cilantro sauce. topped with cotija cheese and tajin.
Location

13349 Southwest 42nd Street

Kendale Lakes FL

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
